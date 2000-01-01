Continuous Active Learning for Litigation Discovery

Continuous Active Learning (CAL) is proven technology that can be used in a variety of innovative and valuable ways, but it is still not widely adopted. A recent survey found that 36 percent of practitioners were not using it.

Discover some less common use cases for CAL where you can still achieve significant impact on the document review process aside from just trying to eliminate documents from human review, including:

CAL for Quality Control

Review Prioritization

Speed to Case Intelligence

The benefits show that it’s time to leverage CAL, and its use has been accepted by the courts. Upon observing the substantial time and cost-savings, legal teams should be open to at least testing the technology on their next document review.