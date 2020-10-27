When will the legal industry become customer-centric? Mark A. Cohen, Executive Chairman of the Digital Legal Exchange, takes a deep dive into why law is lagging business and outlines 35 tips to drive the change needed in his latest Forbes article.

“The trillion-dollar global legal industry has fast-talked change even as it has slow-walked it from the customer perspective," Cohen writes. "Law touts customer-centricity, hands out countless 'innovation' awards, and gives itself high customer satisfaction marks notwithstanding client data that indicates otherwise.

"The legal profession should reduce its level of self-congratulation and increase its commitment to customer alignment, value, and service. This is not accomplished by proclamation.”

