Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Article

What Recent Legal Provider Announcements Reveal About Law’s Future

Legal Provider Announcements
 Let's Talk

Share this article

Differentiated legal expertise remains an essential legal delivery ingredient, but it must be accompanied by customer-focus, cross-industry leadership with business, tech, and customer-facing expertise at scale, and capital," writes Mark Cohen CEO of Legal Mosaic in his recent Forbes article. Cohen went on to explain that Legal delivery’s essentials now include: customer focus, Digital expertise, capital, scale, technology platforms, multidisciplinary talent, and senior talent/leadership drawn from other industries

Read more

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More