Legal Innovation Will Challenge How Big Law Meets Client Demands

Corporate clients today demand innovative solutions and transformative legal services that go beyond the top-tier legal acumen on which Big Law has historically capitalized: They need legal service professionals who understand and can navigate the intersection of law, technology, and business. In a recent interview with The Lawyer’s Denisa Luchian ahead of his session at the General Counsel Strategy Summit, UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed talks about legal industry evolution, “going digital,” and how UnitedLex hopes to foster the next generation of legal talent.

