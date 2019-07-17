UnitedLex Leverages AI in Contract Negotiations Through Seal Partnership

Enterprise contracting is notoriously inefficient, time-consuming, and costly. As part of our Digital Contracting & Commercial Solutions service, UnitedLex has partnered with Seal Software to deliver a contract negotiation solution leveraging Seal’s industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform. In a guest post on Artificial Lawyer, UnitedLex Senior Vice President of Digital Contracting & Commercial Solutions Gabriel Buigas discusses what this collaboration means in practice and what it says for the wider adoption of AI tools in the legal industry. “Ultimately, this partnership goes beyond simply deploying an AI application,” Buigas wrote. “It is the most comprehensive deal of its type in the market to date in terms of how we will deploy Seal in our solutioning to ensure broad usage is achieved for the benefit of our clients.”

