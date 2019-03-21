UnitedLex Embraces Legal AI With Seal Software Deployment

UnitedLex’s adoption of Seal Software’s legal AI capabilities signifies a shift in how corporate law departments view technology’s role in reimagining review processes, writes Artificial Lawyer. As legal AI continues to mature, UnitedLex chose Seal to be part of its enterprise legal services client delivery after rigorous testing. “We want to make sure our clients are getting the best solutions. We looked at several AI solutions and we believe that Seal is the only one that works for us,” said CEO Dan Reed.

Read more