White Paper Cheat Sheet: eDiscovery in the Collaborative Messaging Era Analysis of a recent case – and how digital forensics of Slack messages played a critical role

White Paper Continuous Active Learning for Litigation Discovery Leveraging Continuous Active Learning (CAL) over simple keyword searches has become a necessity for in-house attorneys and law firms, yet it is still not widely adopted.

White Paper Is Your Discovery Strategy Trapped in 2005? Here's a Time Machine Legal is on a mission to consolidate their law firm partners and unify their data to minimize costs, mitigate risk and manage widening workloads, but they are slamming into roadblocks.