The Smoking Gun: Evidence, Discovery, and Digital Forensics

From Slack to Teams and many, many more, collaboration apps continue to experience explosive growth. As the decision in the matter of Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC v. Bia Capital Management, LLC – illustrates, if you’re not considering communications from these technologies in your discovery process – and worse, failing to produce them – you are leaving yourself wide open for costly mistakes and reputation-damaging risk. In the Red Wolf decision, damages will be reached by settlement and are estimated to be $10 million.

Get sound, reliable guidance from experts directly involved in the Red Wolf case with our report. You will get essential guidance on:

Navigating digital communications,

Selecting an electronically stored information (ESI) partner, and

The role data scientists and legal practitioners can play in this type of complex litigation

Understand the impacts of these collaboration apps on litigation and review tips to help you prepare for tomorrow’s discovery challenges.