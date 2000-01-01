The Patent Lawyer’s Guide to the Metaverse

The Metaverse: What is the IP Reality of the Virtual World?

The Metaverse is the latest buzz in the technology industry where the money is flowing. It has also triggered a race to build patent war chest. Building an IP strategy at an early stage of any technology evolution is complex.

This white paper provides a comprehensive picture of the Metaverse patent landscape and gives a head start to IP Counsels in formulating their patent strategy.

who is investing the most

what players are positioned to dominate the market

what underlining technologies will power the technology’s potential

what mistakes companies make as they pursue investments

how should you plan your IP for the Metaverse

Read our white paper and see the Metaverse market through 3D glasses.