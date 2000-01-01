Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

The Patent Lawyer’s Guide to the Metaverse

The Metaverse: What is the IP Reality of the Virtual World?

The Metaverse is the latest buzz in the technology industry where the money is flowing. It has also triggered a race to build patent war chest. Building an IP strategy at an early stage of any technology evolution is complex.

This white paper provides a comprehensive picture of the Metaverse patent landscape and gives a head start to IP Counsels in formulating their patent strategy.

  • who is investing the most

  • what players are positioned to dominate the market

  • what underlining technologies will power the technology’s potential

  • what mistakes companies make as they pursue investments

  • how should you plan your IP for the Metaverse

Read our white paper and see the Metaverse market through 3D glasses.

