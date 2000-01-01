The Lawyer Identifies CVC’s Investment in UnitedLex as Industry ‘Game-Changer’

The Lawyer’s Matt Byrne and Richard Simmons speculate on the future of law and examine how technology has transformed the legal industry during the past 12 to 18 months, citing UnitedLex as a significant component of that evolution. The September 2018 landmark $500 million deal between private equity giant CVC Capital Partners and UnitedLex is a “game-changer,” they write. “The impact of external capital on legal services and as an agent of accelerated change has been long talked about, but nothing so far has come close” to CVC’s investment in UnitedLex.

