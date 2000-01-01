The Imperative for Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation, often described as the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” is a powerful and ongoing evolutionary force for creating economic value, agility, and competitive advantage. Companies that embrace Digital Transformation are achieving superior business growth, greater customer satisfaction, and stronger market position.
Digital Transformation is the catalyst for creating expansive value within the legal function and across the wider enterprise and the new standard for General Counsel.
