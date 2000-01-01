The Future of Legal Modernization: How to identify the "quick wins" that create value

In this Corporate Counsel Business Journal "Tech Tuesdays" webcast, we demonstrated how Luma builds consensus, ties strategic vision to tactical reality, and helps legal teams share stories of value in a way that generates momentum.

What it is: Luma is an application that identifies “quick wins” mapped against challenges and desired outcomes.

Why this is important: With the convergence of budgeting season and the current macroeconomic environment, legal departments are craving cost-effective opportunities to demonstrate progress in a short period of time. The question often becomes: Where do we start?

What makes it unique: Powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points across legal operations, contracting, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance, and risk management, Luma shows a version of what’s already been solved and quantifies the associated value creation potential.