FT Innovative Lawyers-Global Legal Hackathon: Meeting the Challenge of Law in the Digital Age

Too often, legal tech enthusiasts and hackers have focused on the ‘cool factor’ rather than practical, pressing real-life challenges warranting tech-enabled solutions,” writes Digital Legal Exchange Chairman Mark Cohen in his recent Forbes article discussing a new hackathon inspired by the legal and regulatory challenges of COVID-19. Cohen went on to explain that the hackathon—like the pandemic it is responding to—has cast a bright light on what new models, underutilized technologies, and agile, collaborative, data-driven, and diverse workforces can do.

