Study makes case for cost-saving patent lapse strategies in auto industry

Date: January 18, 2023

The UnitedLex Automotive US Patent Lapse Analysis found that leading automotive brands stand to spend tens of millions of dollars in the next few years to maintain their large patent portfolios at the USPTO alone.

In William New’s article in IAM, he speaks with Bineet Bhasin about the report’s findings and how IP officers can use data and AI to strategically prune certain assets and drive shareholder value:

"The number one thing that chief IP counsel should be concerned about is whether their portfolio is too bloated and too heavy, and whether there are cost saving opportunities," Bineet Bhasin, vice president, IP strategy and technology, at UnitedLex, tells IAM. “Have they thought about it strategically, in terms of driving cost savings? Because the portfolio is just sitting on the shelf and catching dust, and they could do much more with what they have.”

Read the full article here: www.iam-media.com