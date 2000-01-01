Semiconductor Patent Portfolio Profitability - Reverse Engineering

Semiconductor companies hold untapped profitability in their intellectual property (IP) portfolio. By examining patents through proven methodologies, leaders have an opportunity to create new revenue streams by enforcing an asset’s fair value. Patent holders often question the merit of pursuing asset rights, a common perception being the pursuit will not produce a significant return. Advancements in reverse engineering (RE) have made it possible to scale patent enforcement, enabling companies to create new revenue opportunities, effectively monetizing patented holdings.