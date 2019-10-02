UnitedLex Partners With Seal to Deliver Pre-Execution Contract Analytics

Determining the extent to which third-party contract drafts align with internal policies is the most complex, time-consuming, and risk-prone aspect of contract negotiation—something Seal Software and UnitedLex have partnered to streamline with the debut of Seal Now, a pre-execution artificial intelligence tool that integrates with Microsoft Word. “We have been working with Seal on the development of Seal Now and believe it addresses these pain points admirably,” UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed said in a statement published by Artificial Lawyer.

