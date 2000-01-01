Practical Defensibility for GDPR

The European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) took effect in May 2018. The new rules seek to better protect the personal information of individual EU citizens by updating and strengthening data handling and movement by organizations doing business in member nations.

While designed to push back against the rising influence of global social media, cloud computing, and search giants, GDPR’s breadth also creates compliance challenges for organizations of all sizes. The tougher new regulations require that any company conducting any sort of business in the EU must prove it has adequate processes in place to manage and protect EU residents’ personal data, or risk fines of up to 4 percent of annual revenue.

Many companies lack the resources and know-how to establish and maintain a defensible and cost-effective GDPR compliance program. Whether you are just starting your GDPR compliance initiative or have encountered unexpected challenges in implementation, this white paper is essential to understanding the GDPR regulation and its requirements, and describes how to develop a defensible plan.

