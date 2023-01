In the latest targeted Big Law-New Law partnership, UnitedLex’s technologists and engineers will partner with Polsinelli’s IP attorneys and patent agents to help clients boost the value of their patent portfolios. Discussing the new venture with The American Lawyer, Joseph Dearing, EVP of Global IP Solutions at UnitedLex, said "We’re combining legal and technical expertise to solve problems that are difficult and expensive to solve for one company and one law firm."

Read more