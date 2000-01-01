Polsinelli Attorney Tackles Digital Transformation of Healthcare through Podcast

How can healthcare benefit from Digital Transformation? Nashville-based Polsinelli attorney Bobby Guy is tackling this and other healthcare issues through “The 10-Minute Health Bizcast.”

In addition to changes brought on by COVID-19, Guy analyzes broader market trends and the likelihood of overall healthcare reform.

“We believe that by focusing on how to make healthcare better and improve patient experience, healthcare constituents can identify many potential opportunities for successful and innovative companies,” Guy notes. “We believe there is an overload of information about micro-healthcare topics, and that what healthcare companies and innovators need is a broad, overarching theory of healthcare delivery in the U.S.”

The podcast series is available here, with new episodes appearing weekly.