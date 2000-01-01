[On-demand Webinar] Webcast: Mitigate the Risks of Mobile - Tips & Tactics to Avoid Costly Missteps

Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Learn about recent case law highlighting how all these steps play out in front of a judge

In today’s hybrid, on-the-go – work from anywhere, anytime environment – the lines between business communications and personal exchanges are more than blurred – they often appear fused. But a recent surge in enforcement actions – and steep fines – around these types of communications cannot be ignored.

Join our complimentary, CLE-eligible webcast, Mitigate the Risks of Mobile: Tips & Tactics to Avoid Costly Missteps, as expert panelists provide sound, actionable guidance to help protect your organization with clear strategies to avoid potential missteps of mobile. You will:

  • Discover how the use of personal devices complicates discovery and how well-communicated and regularly updated “Acceptable Use Policies” may reduce risk

  • Explore how a recent increase in regulatory enforcement actions (from the DOJ, SEC and more) requires attention – across industries

  • Understand potential tech solutions – and how to enact them

  • Review sample policies and ensure communications via text and apps including Teams, WhatsApp and Slack are addressed

  • Get step-by-step guidance to navigate a potential investigation – including considerations around encryption, confiscation of devices and more!

