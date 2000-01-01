Economic cycles once again have in-house IP teams and the law firms that support them digging deep to deliver more value with less. Compared to other legal functions, patent and trademark infrastructure is most costly to manage in terms of people, process and technology yet it is also uniquely positioned to capitalize on numerous opportunities that stretch budgets while creating value and managing risk.

During this webinar we explore operational strategies designed to ensure IP investments are delivering to their maximum potential, featuring both in-house and law firm perspectives from Polsinelli and Techtronic Industries (TTI). The discussion covers proven, high-impact strategies that can keep you on budget without sacrificing coverage or quality.

Topics include: