Legalweek: What can you reasonably expect out of ChatGPT?

Date: April 3, 2023

Legalweek 2023 kicked off with a packed, “standing room only” panel discussion featuring Aaron Crews, UnitedLex Chief Product and Innovation Officer. Reshaping the Legal Profession: Thriving in the Age of Generative AI & ChatGPT touched on how generative AI can be applied to legal, including the notable ChatGPT and its impact on the industry’s future.

As a panel participant, Crews compared the heavily-hyped technology as less of a do-it-all tool and more of a “moderately bright, but very lazy first-year associate.”

Crews noted that while many legaltech types have high hopes for generative AI use in law, including himself, at its core the technology isn’t that revolutionary.

“Generative AI is fancy marketing-speak for a machine that anticipates where you want to go next,” he said, adding that while there may be high expectations of a tool named artificial intelligence, in reality “it’s not intelligent.”

