"Legal Services" Are Whatever Buyers Need To Solve Business Challenges

It’s time for a broader definition that recognizes legal service is the integration of practice and the business of delivering professional services not confined to licensed practitioners. This is a paradigm shift from when lawyers practiced and managed the delivery of legal services. Law’s path parallels medicine’s transition from fragmented practice groups to managed healthcare giants. New skills--process and project management, tech expertise, and data analytics, among others, are required. Mark Cohen of LegalMosaic authors another stellar piece about how managed service law companies, such as UnitedLex, are transforming “legal services” into something different than what law firms provide.