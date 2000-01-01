Intellectual Property Monetization in the Digital Age

Many enterprise companies make significant upfront investments in patent development—few have realized the true commercial and revenue generation potential of their intellectual property (IP) portfolio. To fully capitalize on the current and future value of assets, companies must critically evaluate a patent’s worth in relation to business goals and market potential. Patent holders should adopt a rigorous system of continuous evaluation, management, and monetization of IP to ensure the portfolio reaps net-new commercial value.

Companies that embrace patent monetization in the digital age double their return on intellectual property investments, year-over-year.

To learn more about capitalizing potential portfolio value and optimize patent monetization opportunities through a strategic approach, download our white paper.