Driving Automotive Intellectual Property Monetization in the Digital Age

Automotive companies and their suppliers make significant upfront investments in patent development—but very few have realized the true commercial and revenue generation potential of their intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

To convert IP from liabilities to royalties, leaders must develop a strategic approach aligned with business goals and the market.

Obtaining insight into the holistic patent portfolio allows automotive companies to differentiate fundamental patents from less valuable assets, ascertain which patents hold untapped revenue opportunities, and investigate profitable licensing and divestiture opportunities in adjacent industries. Companies that embrace patent monetization in the digital age double their return on intellectual property investments, year-over-year.