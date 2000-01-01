Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Thank you. Click the button below to download the report.

Download White Paper

Related White Papers

See All Insights
  • White PaperThe Costly Impact of Non-strategic Patents: A Lapse Analysis of the Top 5 Automotive Brands

    An analysis of the filing trends, litigation data and patent portfolio management decisions of top OEMs, highlighting opportunities for improvement.

  • White PaperThe UnitedLex Automotive U.S. Patent Lapse Analysis

    An analysis of the filing trends, litigation data and portfolio management decisions of top OEMs, highlighting opportunities for improvement.

  • White PaperTeardown: What’s Inside the Apple iPhone 14 Pro?

    We received the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in our Dallas, Texas labs and identified several components that differentiate this iteration of the iPhone.

  • White PaperThe Patent Lawyer’s Guide to the Metaverse

    Everyone is tapping their feet to join the Metaverse dance by announcing new business visions, acquisitions, rebrandings and much more. However, is their IP strategy on track?

    IP Metaverse White Paper

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More