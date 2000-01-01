Integrated Solutions for Intellectual Property

As companies investigate new ways of creating opportunities, Intellectual Property (IP) can be a surprisingly attractive investment vehicle. Product innovation through investment in IP can facilitate additional revenue generation in terms of immediate lower-yield returns, as well as from longer-term, higher-yield gains.

When viewing IP as a real asset with significant upside, the question for businesses is how to assess and maximize these advantages, particularly in challenging economic times. Polsinelli and UnitedLex, two leaders in legal services, teamed up to provide an integrated solution so that businesses can maximize efficiency and revenue in IP during the downturn.

Polsinelli as an AmLaw 100 firm and UnitedLex as an enterprise legal services provider, have recognized the need many businesses have to manage their IP portfolios strategically. This report explains how to derive the greatest value and sustainable revenue streams from existing IP through cost-efficient, high-value processes.

Click here to download the report.