How a Smoking Gun Message Illustrates the Importance of Slack ESI in eDiscovery

There’s no doubt about it, the explosive use of collaboration apps like Slack and Teams is here to stay – and so is the massive volume of data generated by these communications. In a recent decision in Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC v. Bia Capital Management, LLC, et al., digital forensics and eDiscovery experts helped find the “Smoking Gun” evidence in Slack messages. Hear directly from experts involved in the case about impacts of these collaboration apps on litigation and eDiscovery. Expert Presenters: