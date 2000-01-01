Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

How a Smoking Gun Message Illustrates the Importance of Slack ESI in eDiscovery

There’s no doubt about it, the explosive use of collaboration apps like Slack and Teams is here to stay – and so is the massive volume of data generated by these communications. In a recent decision in Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC v. Bia Capital Management, LLC, et al., digital forensics and eDiscovery experts helped find the “Smoking Gun” evidence in Slack messages. Hear directly from experts involved in the case about impacts of these collaboration apps on litigation and eDiscovery. Expert Presenters:

  • Doug Austin, Editor, eDiscovery Today

  • Derek M. Duarte Esq. Senior Vice President, Litigation, UnitedLex

  • Colleen E. Freeman, Esq. CEDS Senior Director, Global Litigation, UnitedLex

  • John A. Sten, Esq. Partner & Co-leader, Securities Regulation and Litigation Practice Area, Armstrong Teasdale LLP

