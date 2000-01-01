Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Going from Zero to 60 - How to Get Your Legal Team Up to Speed

Moving from reaction to pro-action for corporate legal departments is not simply a way to lessen organization stress and resource burden, it’s a successful approach to developing process to increase speed most efficiently, reduce costs and eliminate reinventing the wheel.

With our last article series exploring the balance between technology and effective legal project management in various business use cases, we now turn the discussion on getting the corporate legal team up to speed and driving through the gears in the most effective order.

