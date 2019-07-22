UnitedLex Leads Legal Industry Change Through Collaboration with Legal Teams

Collaboration is an essential ingredient of success for legal professionals and organizations in the emerging global legal marketplace. Enterprise legal services providers are creating new combinations of technology, process, and legal skillsets. In his Forbes article, “The Legal Industry is Starting to Collaborate - Why Now and Why It Matters,” Legal Mosaic CEO Mark A. Cohen discusses how UnitedLex’s transformative work with legal teams is “is both case study and foreshadow of legal delivery in the digital age.”

