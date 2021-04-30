Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Article

Minding the M&A Gap: Eight Things for GCs To Know in 2021

To Provide More Value To The Business
 Let's Talk

Share this article

As the pandemic reduced our personal ability to socialize and forced many of us to reduce spending, it did the same to businesses: merger & acquisition activity faded in 2020. Now the market is poised to make up for lost time and close the gap. According to recent E&Y research, 49% of executives expect to strike an acquisition deal in the immediate months ahead.

Given the impending uptick in M&A, it’s inevitable that many General Counsel will face the daunting task of integrating a legal department. Mergers are both exciting and scary: the ominous nature of layoffs invariably loom large over the potential for optimized processes. But GCs can take advantage of this new wave of M&A activity to chart a bold and broad vision for digital transformation.

We asked practitioners who have experienced post-merger integration and driven benefits for their advice on what it takes to successfully integrate a legal department.

This story was published in Forbes. To read more, visit Minding the M&A Gap: 8 Things for GC's To Know in 2021.

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More