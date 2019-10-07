Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Legal Delivery Ripe for Powerful Scaled Transformation Providers Like UnitedLex

Powerful, scaled legal delivery providers like the Big Four and UnitedLex can readily meld legal expertise with their global reach, multidisciplinary workforces, business-aligned models, deep war chests, and digital transformation expertise, LegalMosaic CEO Mark Cohen writes in his most recent Forbes article.

“Law firms continue to provide single-point, practice-centric solutions,” he says. “Law firms were once sole-source suppliers. Now, they are a diminishing segment of a legal supply chain where differentiated legal expertise is part of a larger whole."

