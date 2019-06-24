Data-Centric Legal Providers, Including UnitedLex, Capturing Market Share

Embracing data mining and analytics can help lawyers more zealously represent clients, as well as reinvigorate industry evolution, and UnitedLex is among the companies leading the way, Legal Mosaic CEO Mark Cohen writes in his recent Forbes article. “The business world derives much of its insight from this process; the legal industry does not. This is one of the central points of misalignment between most legal providers and the clients/customers they serve,” he says. “It is also a key reason why the Big Four, UnitedLex, and other data-centric legal providers are capturing increased market share—they are data driven.”

