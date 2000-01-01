Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Thank you. Click the link below to download the white paper.

Download White Paper

Related White Papers

See All Insights
  • White PaperIt’s Time for Legal to Shine: How modernization drives competitive advantage

    Are misconceptions about modernization holding legal back?

  • White PaperQuantifying Value from Legal Department Data

    If quantifying legal value is the objective, how do get you there? This guide outlines challenges to quantifying value, value calculations and helpful tips for finding the data points that drive success and create value.

  • White PaperBest Reads of 2020-2021

    The best articles on transforming your law department.

    bullet train
  • White PaperThe Digital Law Department: Accelerate Revenue Gains

    The power of digital enables legal to contribute 35% revenue in year one.

    Digitized image of two mountaineers reach a peak above the clouds at dusk.

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More