With the age of corporate legal spend accountability upon us, understanding and stewarding the course for litigation and investigation spend materially affects how we are ultimately graded as a corporate legal department and as its individual members. Under this state of being, making critical decisions regarding technology to reduce cost and promote process effectiveness is essential to ensuring return on investment.

“[N]ot fully understanding your company’s current spend will prevent a comprehensive evaluation of where to go from here and how to get there,” he writes. “Better said, not knowing the true nature of spend is like throwing darts in the dark.” With the proper due diligence, “any company can quantify litigation and investigational spend to enable informed decisions on technology.

