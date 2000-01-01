Embracing Legal Automation

Automation is at the forefront of the technological world. Given automation’s flexibility and wide-spread usage in every industry, it’s bewildering that business, legal departments haven’t embraced it more. Humans have always been reluctant to trust new technologies due to a lack of guaranteed outcomes and potential risks. However, automation enables data mining and information organization, freeing up manpower for the more arduous side of litigation.

Recent realities have demonstrated the reliability of automation and encryption, making way for a general trust of automation in business. In light of these realities, savvy legal departments will embrace legal automation in the coming years.

Legal Automation Systems

Legal automation systems can relieve much of the legal department’s workflow, increasing productivity. Reliable automation tools can be cheaper than manpower, and can compensate for insufficient employees and budgets.

Legal automation is still relatively young, making it a challenge to find software that serves the exact needs of one's legal department. Many of the options available are unreliable and low quality, attempting to fill a market niche quickly by throwing together various features of systems meant to do similar jobs in other business sectors. Like so many rushed and cost-cutting solutions, systems like these generally tend to cause a series of problems over time.

However, there are exceptions. High-quality workflow automations have emerged that save departments both time and money. With reputable companies at the forefront of the legal digital transformation, such as UnitedLex, automations enhance department operations and can even create revenue opportunities.

Legal automation systems allow for the important decision-making opportunities to take the forefront of a legal department's time by cutting out the tedious and repetitive grunt labor or litigation–which often takes days to merely aggregate data. With effective automation, a legal department can get ahead of the strategic goals and purpose-driven decisions of the landscape where they’re operating.

This creates a great deal of opportunities for improved customer relationships. Whether a legal department’s customers are other departments in their company or broader clientele, less demand from data collation allows an essential part of litigation to take place, which includes building trust through relationships.

Legal Workflow Automation

In a world where updates on the status of delivered packages happen in real-time, the process of legal workflow–an industry entirely driven by clear communication–is still veiled in mystery.

Businesses are asked to do more with less every year, with most of their processes needing documentation. All of that documentation contributes to a time-consuming legal process. Legal workflow automation improves these processes.

The legal process requires data transparency at every step. Increased transparency in all aspects of legal documentation ensures an improved business experience for every company or individual involved in any transactions.

Lack of transparency, benignly created or not, lies at the heart of most negative legal experiences. Problems with fine print cause dissatisfaction in business transactions for both the internal logistics of a given company and for any external interactions with their clients and customers.

Integrating strong legal automation systems into a legal department, and training new talent on these systems, will mitigate much of the dissatisfaction. Those who know where to search for litigation surrounding business transactions tend to worry less, proceeding with greater confidence.

Legal automation through AI can be used in several different documentation processes including litigation, eDiscovery, intellectual property management, and contract lifecycle management solutions. Find out how UnitedLex can help you take a leap into the digital age with these services and more.

Legal Automation Consultants

Read the following case study to see how UnitedLex helped a Fortune 500 tech firm with a digital transformation through legal automation and AI.

Challenge

A global Fortune 500 tech firm experienced growing volumes of MSA agreements. Their in-house legal team had approximately one thousand two hundred (1,200) annual agreements to review. The team encountered challenges in efforts to standardize the agreements, as the agreements had been printed on bespoke third-party customer paper. The company’s broader goals laid the task of reducing costs and implementing a solution on the legal team, which they had to achieve in line with the company’s broader digital transformation goals.

Solution

Coordinating with legal subject matter experts, UnitedLex identified65 core contract topics. We created a template clause library to prioritize topics based on the level of associated risk and filed them in the preferred language for each topic.

After this stage, we built validating custom data models. Our team designed these models to identify the core contract topics, e.g., indemnification, intellectual property, limitation of liability, etc.

We deployed AI-assisted technology. In conjunction with our team of more than two hundred (200) attorneys, and used this automation to perform low-cost, first-ass review of third-party master agreements.

Impact

Through legal automation systems and AI, our client realized a 25% reduction in time and costs that would otherwise have been incurred in the manual review. UnitedLex met and exceeded all delivery time expectations set by this company. Our increased speed of delivery and application of a standardized clause library empowered us to exceed all SLAs related to quality. This automation gave our team the tools to perform cost-effective, first-pass reviews of each agreement, creating an additional 30% reduction in costs for the client.

