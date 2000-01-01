Embrace Legal Tech in Interviews and Beyond: CEO Dan Reed’s Advice to New Lawyers

Law students embarking on their first law firm interviews should seize legal tech as a way to differentiate themselves, UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed writes in The American Lawyer. Doing so means more than proclaiming “digital lawyer” status after learning a new tool to draw up a contract. “Digital lawyers set themselves apart by combining legal knowledge with the technological savvy to predict what may happen to that dusty deliverable down the line,” Reed writes. “They will be the ones suggesting to their firm or business the best new ways to deliver legal services through technology.” Doing so, he adds, “could even mean changing the very shape of the law business itself.”

