Do You Know Where Your Company’s Data Is?

Headlines about massive data breaches at major corporations have become commonplace. What’s striking about these high-profile hacks is that many of the affected companies were spending millions on cybersecurity measures when the breach occurred. They had gone to great lengths to prepare for the worst, only to have it happen anyway. Target, Bank of America and AT&T have all suffered serious breaches that originated with a third-party service provider. No matter how robust the defenses protecting your own network are, if your data resides with a third party, protection will depend on their technology, processes and employees.

