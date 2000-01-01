Digital-Enabled Discovery and Review

The exponential growth and complexity of data continues to expand the scope of discovery, driving legal leaders to seek digital delivery models for sustainable scalability. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) automation and analytics processes are empowering legal teams to increase the speed of discovery while reducing the complexity of data management throughout the litigation lifecycle.

Law departments can reduce litigation costs by up to 55 percent by assessing current eDiscovery practices and adopting digital methodologies.