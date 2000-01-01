Demystifying Legal Transformation: Introducing Vantage

"It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change."

I’d imagine Charles Darwin would have appreciated seeing this play out in people, countries, and businesses, centuries later.

Those in the legal profession understand how slow this industry can be to change. When we first launched Vantage, our goal was to bring to life the experience of changing how we work through technology. We brought a true end-to-end solution to legal transformation. While digitized contracts or signing software were already on the market; we wanted organizations to step back from their perceptions and understand how a holistic legal solution has a greater impact than the sum of legacy technology and old ways of working. We wanted to truly empower legal departments by providing a platform to transform.

Now, we're doing a double jump. Today marks another new beginning: the arrival of Vantage 2.0. After initially rolling out last fall, today we're making legal transformation more of a reality to law departments than ever before. We're expanding beyond just offering Vantage to technology companies, and now rolling out to enterprises across industries — and around the globe.

We're launching a solution to a problem that the Fortune 1000 know they have. In fact, Gartner says by 2024 that 50% of legal work to major corporate transactions will be automated. Fortune 1000 legal teams know they are not optimizing their resources, that their workflow is inefficient, and they could better allocate hours. Until now, however, there hasn't been a truly comprehensive digital-first solution that is tailored to their unique needs.

That's why as part of Vantage 2.0, we're pleased to announce that Vantage is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure.

Why Microsoft? The answer is simple: Our goal is to be as customer centric as possible. We built a legal transformation solution where our customers already are. So many legal departments already use Excel, Teams, PowerPoint, Word, and the rest of the Microsoft suite for their day-to-day work. In fact, more than 90% of the Fortune 1000 are Microsoft shops.

Vantage was designed to help legal departments contribute value to the business. When we really drilled down into our audience's day-to-day work and pain points, so much of it was around using disjoined solutions, inaccurate and latent data, having to constantly authenticate credentials, and having siloed operations. We built Vantage to truly optimize legal departments, to give them a single, 360-degree view and source of truth, and to empower them to best use their resources efficiently. Some early Vantage customers already are seeing 20% of their expenses drop, which makes this a product that quickly pays for itself.

Many legal departments are employing digital technologies. But they aren't truly becoming digital. With the Covid-19 pandemic, we've all been forced to better use and understand digital tools. But that's not enough. To be a digital-first department, legal teams need end-to-end solutions that solve their unique problems while facilitating a culture of innovation and collaboration.

The most forward-looking enterprises and legal teams will be able to not only survive, but thrive, thanks to Vantage.

We hope you'll join us on this journey. For more information, visit Vantage on our website.