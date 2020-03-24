Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

COVID-19 Will Turbocharge Legal Industry Transformation

UnitedLex and others are leading the charge to push legal industry into new digital territory, writes Legal Mosaic CEO Mark Cohen in a Forbes article that outlines how the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate change. “Their global footprint, scale, technology, process and delivery capability, capital, and broad, deep multidisciplinary expertise are well-suited to AC (after-corona) consumer demand for scalable, ‘safe hands’ to solve large, complex, multidisciplinary, multi-jurisdictional challenges."

