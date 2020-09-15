COVID-19 is Transforming the Legal Industry: Macro and Micro Evidence

The warp-speed of change unleashed by the pandemic has established digital adoption and maturation as fault lines across industries and businesses," writes Mark Cohen Executive Chairman of the Digital Legal Exchange in his recent Forbes article. Speaking to the influence on legal, Cohen cited the industry’s lawyer-centric, artisanal profile is morphing into a multidisciplinary, digital one that is more closely aligned with business. "Law is not solely about lawyers anymore, and digital transformation, accelerated by COVID-19, will transform it just as it has its customers," Cohen concluded in his article. Cohen cites UnitedLex among those making significant investments in the legal industry—fortifying their leadership ranks with deep business, process, technology, and digital transformation expertise.

