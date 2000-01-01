Contract Terms, Phrases & Acronyms

ALSP, NLP, UAT...the jargon that proliferates contract management can create confusion. This complexity hampers Legal’s efforts to improve processes so they can reduce costs, increase contract cycle speed, comply with regulations and generate revenue from contract data.

This glossary of terms is built to clarify the common language and demystify the acronyms surrounding contract management. That way Legal and associated business colleagues can more easily cultivate a shared understanding to facilitate collaboration and drive transformation.