Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Contract Data Models: A Modern Framework for Digitization

A Step-by-Step Guide to Turn Contracts into Data Points to Drive Strategic Decision Making

Innovation fever is gripping the law department and virtually everything is up for modernization, including the tried-and-true: contract. Contracts are an ideal target for innovation for good reason: the business is pressing legal to increase the visibility and accessibility of contract data to manage risk and drive value. The specific asks of legal departments include:

  • Rapid access to information about signed contracts

  • Proactive responses to company-wide challenges

  • Data-driven decision making

  • Automation to increase efficiency

Contract data models provide a framework for law departments to organize and act on data to deliver on the promise of digital. Download our step-by-step guide to learn how to leverage this best practice data management principle.

Download this white paper

Loading...

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More