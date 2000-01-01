Contract Data Models: A Modern Framework for Digitization

A Step-by-Step Guide to Turn Contracts into Data Points to Drive Strategic Decision Making

Innovation fever is gripping the law department and virtually everything is up for modernization, including the tried-and-true: contract. Contracts are an ideal target for innovation for good reason: the business is pressing legal to increase the visibility and accessibility of contract data to manage risk and drive value. The specific asks of legal departments include:

Rapid access to information about signed contracts

Proactive responses to company-wide challenges

Data-driven decision making

Automation to increase efficiency

Contract data models provide a framework for law departments to organize and act on data to deliver on the promise of digital. Download our step-by-step guide to learn how to leverage this best practice data management principle.