Legal technology can have a significant impact on lawyers’ mental well-being, and learning how to “switch off and digitally detox” is important to a successful career, UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed writes in the latest edition of The Brief, BCL Legal’s online newsletter. “We should be teaching [lawyers] that, by building down-time into their schedule and taking care of their mental health, they are taking care of a valuable business asset: their brain,” he writes.

