ALM Women Influence & Power in Law Conference

UnitedLex is pleased to sponsor the ALM Women Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) conference in Washington, D.C. taking place October 17-19 at the JW Marriott Washington. This event brings together over 600 female in-house and outside practitioners to share their experiences and insights, network with peers, and discuss unique challenges.

UnitedLex will be hosting a roundtable titled, Got data? From verdicts to showcasing value: Tips for litigators and law departments on Wednesday, October 19 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. ET.