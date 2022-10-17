Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Event

ALM Women Influence & Power in Law Conference

UnitedLex is pleased to sponsor the ALM Women Influence & Power in Law conference

  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: October 17, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC

End: October 19, 2022, 7:00 PM UTC

Location

JW Marriott Washington

UnitedLex is pleased to sponsor the ALM Women Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) conference in Washington, D.C. taking place October 17-19 at the JW Marriott Washington. This event brings together over 600 female in-house and outside practitioners to share their experiences and insights, network with peers, and discuss unique challenges.

UnitedLex will be hosting a roundtable titled, Got data? From verdicts to showcasing value: Tips for litigators and law departments on Wednesday, October 19 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. ET.

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More