Economic uncertainty, workforce difficulties, M&A complexities, and technological disruption— organizations are constantly facing massive, complicated transformation. How do general counsels respond to seemingly overwhelming change initiatives or disruptions and see these instead as something to lean into and relish? How do they create sustainable and agile systems and teams that can adapt to change, and even thrive amid it?

This session explored strategies to use disruption as an opportunity, harness inflection points to modernize practices, and tap data for faster insights and decision-making, so firms can emerge ready and stronger for the next disruption.

Speakers:

Shannon Thyme Klinger, Chief legal officer, Moderna and president, Moderna Charitable Foundation

Dev Stahlkopf, Executive vice-president and chief legal officer, Ciscо

Terry Theologides, General counsel, Fannie Mae and board of directors strategy council, UnitedLex

Moderated by: