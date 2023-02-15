The Most Dangerous Phrase in Business is: “We've Always Done It This Way”

How can legal learn from the past, look to the future, and lean into today?

This is the topic up for discussion as Richard Susskind and Mark Cohen debate barriers to legal evolution and how to ignite potential in an industry held back by tradition. Hosted by Anusia Gillespie of UnitedLex, this 90-minute discussion will spark new ways of thinking about the future of legal and its impact on business and society.

Susskind, the world's most cited author on the future of legal services, argues that in an era of increasingly capable systems, the nature and purpose of the professions and of legal service are being incrementally transformed.

Cohen, a regular Forbes contributor and longstanding legal innovator, raises the issue of culture and how forward-thinking leaders must instill, with persistence, a new set of metrics focused on clients and community rather than profits and new business.

During this interactive debate, Susskind and Cohen will assess barriers, opportunities, and risks inherent in innovation, leading-edge technologies, digital adoption, and evolving interpretations of the legal function.

About Richard Susskind:

Professor Richard Susskind OBE has specialised in the future of legal services for more than 40 years. He is the author of 10 books and his work has been translated into 18 languages. He is the President of the Society for Computers and Law.

About Mark Cohen:

Mark Cohen works with Governments, multinational enterprises, large-scale legal service providers, and not-for-profits with the goal of extracting greater value from the legal function. He has been a regular Forbes contributor for over 5 years, a global keynote speaker and is the Founder of Legal Mosaic and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Digital Legal Exchange.