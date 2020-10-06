Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Event

Transform Your Contract Review and Speed Time-to-Delivery

Every incoming agreement carries risk. However, manual review and negotiation of inbound contracts can be highly inefficient, leading to business delays, high costs, and a poor experience for all involved. The pre-execution phase is ripe for digital transformation with AI-powered contract analytics. 

  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: October 06, 2020, 3:00 PM UTC

End: October 06, 2020, 4:00 PM UTC

Location

Virtual

DocuSign introduced the vision of a digital system of agreement in 2018, highlighting the challenges of the siloed and often manually intensive process currently used by organizations and the transformational value of adopting a fully digital and integrated system of agreement.

Join us in this webinar, on Tuesday October 6 2020 at 8am PT | 11am ET where we will see and discuss DocuSign Analyzer, a key step towards the DocuSign Smart Agreement Cloud. UnitedLex, a leader in legal service optimization, will be discussing how we use Analyzer to transform contract review and speed time-to-delivery.

You will learn:

How AI is boosting the agreement negotiation process

How MS Word-based contract analytics streamline the review process

The benefits of a digitally transformed system of agreement

For further details and registration, please click here.

