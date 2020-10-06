Transform Your Contract Review and Speed Time-to-Delivery

DocuSign introduced the vision of a digital system of agreement in 2018, highlighting the challenges of the siloed and often manually intensive process currently used by organizations and the transformational value of adopting a fully digital and integrated system of agreement.

Join us in this webinar, on Tuesday October 6 2020 at 8am PT | 11am ET where we will see and discuss DocuSign Analyzer, a key step towards the DocuSign Smart Agreement Cloud. UnitedLex, a leader in legal service optimization, will be discussing how we use Analyzer to transform contract review and speed time-to-delivery.

You will learn:

How AI is boosting the agreement negotiation process

How MS Word-based contract analytics streamline the review process

The benefits of a digitally transformed system of agreement

For further details and registration, please click here.