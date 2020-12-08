Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

DocuSign's Insight Live 2020

DocuSign Insight Live 2020
Date and Time

Start: December 08, 2020, 4:00 PM UTC

End: December 08, 2020, 6:00 PM UTC

Location

Virtual

DocuSign Insight Live, formerly Seal Software's Insight conference, brings together innovative minds focused on transforming the contract process with AI. Join DocuSign CEO Dan Springer, along with executives John O’Melia, Kevin Gidney and Jim Wagner, General Counsel Trâm Phi, and a team of industry experts, customers and partners for an in-depth virtual experience. The team will provide technology updates, roadmaps, demos and thought-provoking insights on how AI is transforming the end-to-end agreement process. You’ll hear success stories and best practices for uncovering risks and hidden opportunities while streamlining contract negotiation to accelerate the pace of business. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear how they are building the future of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud.

